UP presents 'record' Budget for 2026-27 ahead of Assembly polls next year

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 11 February presented a record Budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, the largest in the state's history, with a focus on employment, infrastructure development and healthcare, according to the government.

The Budget, tabled by finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the state Assembly, is being seen as the last full Budget ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Khanna said the outlay of Rs 9,12,696.35 crore is about 12.2 per cent higher than that of the previous financial year, making it the "biggest Budget ever" presented in the state.

The minister said capital expenditure accounts for 19.5 per cent of the total Budget. In line with the recommendations of the 16th Central Finance Commission, accepted by the Centre, the fiscal deficit limit for 2026-27 has been fixed at three per cent, which will remain applicable till 2030-31.

The allocations for education and health stood at 12.4 per cent and six per cent of the total Budget, respectively. Agriculture and allied services have been allocated nine per cent of the total outlay.

Stressing that strengthening law and order remains a top priority, Khanna said Rs 1,374 crore has been proposed for the construction of non-residential police buildings and Rs 1,243 crore for residential buildings.

For medical education, an allocation of Rs 14,997 crore has been proposed. At present, the state has 81 medical colleges, of which 45 are run by the state government and 36 by the private sector. An amount of Rs 1,023 crore has been proposed for the establishment of 14 new medical colleges.

Additionally, Rs 315 crore has been earmarked for the Cancer Institute in Lucknow and Rs 130 crore for providing free treatment for incurable diseases.