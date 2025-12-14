Fear and loathing in Uttar Pradesh

As I was walking back the other day from Bareilly's Gher Jafar Khan neighbourhood, I broke my stride at a street corner where it looked like something else was afoot. On asking around, I learnt that SIR forms were being handed out. I couldn’t really see the faces bent over the table, but their anxiety was palpable in their taut bodies, on the faces of others rushing about the place, clutching those papers, in search of someone who knew better.

It’s a familiar tableau these days. The Election Commission is putting voters through a wringer to establish citizenship before they can worry about whether they still have a right to vote. Hapless citizens are worried not simply about their right to vote, but what all this means for their future.

I went to Kanshiram Colony looking for poet Usman Arif — the man who spent years at the old Bareilly bus stand extolling the virtues of surma. I found that he had fractured his hip and been bedridden for months. Even as I asked about his health and treatment, he was fretting about how he could get hold of the old voter list for Futa Darwaza — because he used to live there twenty years ago.

When I went for a haircut, Mohammed Qamar picked up his scissors and comb and asked me helplessly, “They aren’t accepting Aadhaar. My father’s been gone for ages. I was born in a village in 1984 — back then, nobody even knew what a birth certificate was. Now tell me, what am I supposed to do?”

Wherever you go, whoever you meet, the conversation circles back to SIR. In the old city — or to put it plainly, in Muslim-majority localities — the sense of foreboding is hard to miss in the haste and all the buzz around this dreaded exercise.