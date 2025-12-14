Vote chori: Kapil Sibal, Yogendra Yadav raise more questions on SIR

In an unusual recent online discussion, lawyer Kapil Sibal and Yogendra Yadav — one of the petitioners in the ongoing legal challenge to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar being heard in the Supreme Court since July — seemed to agree that the SIR is a political and not an administrative exercise.

Sibal admitted that normally, he would have avoided discussing a matter which is sub judice. However, he was forced into discussing it publicly because in the course of the hearing, he increasingly felt that the SIR was driven by political motives. Yadav agreed. He, along with others, had challenged the Bihar SIR, but while the election in the state is long over, the hearing is still continuing on the ground that SIR is being conducted in other states as well.

Academic-turned-activist Yadav says he had informed the court about the anomalies. In the final voters’ list after the Bihar SIR released on 30 September, he had referred to 5 lakh duplicate voters in the same constituency and 59 lakh duplicate voters across the state. At least 75,000 entries (in the roll) were actually blank. He had also told the court that in final list contained names written in Tamil and Kannada scripts.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), he pointed out, did not deny his contention. Nor did it make any effort to correct the anomalies even in the revised list of voters released on 17 October. None of the errors — if they were errors — were removed, which supports his submission that the SIR was not meant to correct the electoral roll. The intention was something entirely different.