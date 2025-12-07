‘This SIR is error-prone by design’

Dr Noor Mohammad served as chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh for nine years, followed by another nine years as deputy election commissioner in the Election Commission of India (ECI). He was selected by the United Nations to oversee elections in Afghanistan and later served as advisor to the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, New Delhi, set up by the ECI.

Excerpts from his conversation with Herjinder and Nandlal Sharma:

On why the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has become so controversial

No electoral roll can be perfect because people are dynamic. The process of revising voter lists is immensely complicated. Having said that, I believe a series of errors and misjudgements by the ECI has made it controversial.

This SIR cannot be called an enumeration. Earlier, enumerators would visit households, collect information on all the adult members, get the forms signed by the head of the household and submit the details. Voters’ lists were prepared on the basis of such enumeration. Now, the ECI is distributing pre-printed forms and demanding supporting documents to prove citizenship.

Another reason for controversy is this: for the first time the onus is on the voters to prove that they are not non-citizens and are thus eligible to vote. In all the past revisions, summary or intensive, the onus was on the Election Commission.

Incorporating provisions of the Citizenship Act in the guidelines for SIR was a mistake. Citizenship is determined by the ministry of home affairs (MHA). Every time the ECI received a complaint about someone on the rolls not being a citizen, the name would be referred to the MHA for inquiry and determination. The Election Commission should not be doing the MHA’s job.