UP: Priest breaks Ganesha idol, falsely blames Muslim men, confesses to police

A Ganesha temple in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district was in the news on 15 July when its priest Krich Ram alleged that the Ganesha idol had been vandalised by two local youths, both Muslim.

On 16 July, Krich Ram submitted a compliant at Kathela Samaymata police station alleging that the two young men, Mannan and Sonu, had vandalised the idol in the temple in Taulihawa village.

Today, social media posts have surfaced featuring a video statement by deputy superintendent of police Darvesh Kumar, who is heard saying that the district police are initiating legal action against the priest for breaking the Ganesh idol himself and falsely implicating the two Muslim men.