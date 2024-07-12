UP records 54 deaths due to lightning, snake bite and drowning in a day

Fifty-four people died due to lightning strikes, snake bite and drowning in Uttar Pradesh in a day, the office of the state's relief commissioner said on Friday, 12 July.

All deaths happened between 7 pm on Wednesday and 7 pm on Thursday. Most of the deaths are linked to lightning strikes on Wednesday, they said.

Pratapgarh district witnessed the maximum number of deaths, with 12 killed due to lightning strikes on Wednesday.

Seven people in Sultanpur and six people in Chandauli were killed due to lightning strikes on Wednesday.