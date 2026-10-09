UP’s Jewar airport to be renamed after PM Modi
Airport is expected to boost air connectivity, investment and employment across western Uttar Pradesh and NCR
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves a proposal to rename Jewar’s Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar
CM Yogi Adityanath says the Cabinet thanked PM Modi for the airport and praised his leadership
The airport is expected to boost air connectivity, investment and employment across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced after a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Adityanath said the state government had expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the airport, describing the project as a significant gift to Uttar Pradesh.
“The council of ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar,” the chief minister said.
The proposal marks a significant development in the naming of the airport, which is expected to become Uttar Pradesh’s largest aviation facility and a major aviation hub in the country.
Adityanath said the Cabinet had also expressed its appreciation for Modi’s leadership, guidance and continued commitment to the development of Uttar Pradesh.
The chief minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to working towards the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India by 2047.
“The Council of Ministers reiterates its resolve to work continuously with full dedication, energy and commitment to realise the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India by 2047,” he said.
Adityanath added that the Cabinet had once again acknowledged the Prime Minister’s leadership and his contribution to the state’s development.
The Noida International Airport, located at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, is a major infrastructure project expected to strengthen air connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh.
The airport is also expected to support regional economic growth by improving connectivity for businesses, attracting investment and generating employment opportunities.
Once fully developed, it is expected to complement the existing aviation infrastructure serving Delhi and the surrounding region, while providing an additional gateway for domestic and international air travel.
The renaming proposal approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is now a key development in the state government’s efforts to formally designate the airport. Further steps required to complete the renaming process would depend on the applicable approvals and procedures.
The cabinet’s announcement also comes amid the state government’s broader push to expand infrastructure and advance its stated goal of building a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.
With PTI inputs