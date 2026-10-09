UP’s Jewar airport to be renamed after PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves a proposal to rename Jewar’s Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar

CM Yogi Adityanath says the Cabinet thanked PM Modi for the airport and praised his leadership

The airport is expected to boost air connectivity, investment and employment across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced after a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Adityanath said the state government had expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the airport, describing the project as a significant gift to Uttar Pradesh.

“The council of ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar,” the chief minister said.

The proposal marks a significant development in the naming of the airport, which is expected to become Uttar Pradesh’s largest aviation facility and a major aviation hub in the country.

Adityanath said the Cabinet had also expressed its appreciation for Modi’s leadership, guidance and continued commitment to the development of Uttar Pradesh.