Uttarakhand: Of bhajan jamming and targeted deletions

Should the Indian Army have sponsored a ‘bhajan jamming’ session at Badrinath? Neither local priests nor BJP veterans like Murli Manohar Joshi seemed pleased about the two-day ‘cultural festival’ (19-20 September). Was it kosher to have loud music, stage lighting and dancers gyrating so close to one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines? The silent, meditative atmosphere of Badrinath, where apparently even conch shells are not allowed to be blown, should not, critics said, have been sullied thus.

At first, the district administration tried to brush it under the carpet by issuing show cause notices to local officials. When it was pointed out that both Chamoli district magistrate Gaurav Kumar and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were involved, they quickly passed the buck.

Colonel Shantanu, commanding officer of Garhwal Scouts, was ticked off by Kumar, in writing: ‘Such a mass gathering and the use of high-frequency sound at the sacred shrine is contrary to the sacred shrine’s dignity and adversely impacts the daily worship rituals held at Shri Badrinath Dham. Such an event at the sacred shrine has caused displeasure amongst religious scholars and negatively impacts the image of the local administration… Please ensure that such a situation does not recur in the near future’.

In its defence, the Army stated that the festival was part of its civic outreach under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’, and was conducted in collaboration with the district administration and the tourism department. With the PM himself bhajan clubbing in Delhi recently, why are people surprised that the CM presided over this event?

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