Uttarakhand HC grants protection to live-in couples if they register under UCC

In an order that has left people surprised, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked police to provide security to an interfaith live-in couple if they register their relationship within 48 hours under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is yet to be implemented in the state.

Disposing of a protection petition filed by the couple, a division bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Pankaj Purohit said if the petitioners apply for registration under the UCC within 48 hours, the station house officer (SHO) concerned will provide adequate security to them for six weeks.

The order came as a surprise as the UCC is yet to be implemented in Uttarakhand.

The government advocate has clarified that the junior government advocate appearing in the court in the matter was not aware that the notification for the UCC has not been issued in the state as yet.

It was a misunderstanding, the government advocate said.