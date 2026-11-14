Uttarakhand: Homestay sealed in Haldwani after minor's alleged gang rape

A homestay in Haldwani was sealed on Saturday following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on its premises, police said.

The homestay, Trishul Homestay in the Mukhani area, allegedly provided a room to the girl without verifying her age, according to police.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC vowed stringent action against both the accused and the homestay operators.

Four people were arrested on Friday in connection with the case. They have been identified as Dheeraj Bisht, Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Gauni.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family late on Thursday night, the suspects forcibly took the girl to the homestay and raped her.