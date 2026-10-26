Ankita Bhandari case: Sanawar arrest sparks fresh storm in Uttarakhand

Police remand Urmila Sanawar to 14 days' judicial custody following an extortion complaint.

Sanawar's allegations against BJP leaders resurface amid continuing questions over the Ankita Bhandari case.

Congress demands action against all those accused and questions the government's handling of the case.

The mystery surrounding the arrest of outspoken Urmila Sanawar by Haridwar police on Sunday, 25 October, has deepened. Deepika Rathore, daughter of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, had levelled a series of allegations against Sanawar in January, prompting police to register an FIR against her. However, no action was taken against Sanawar at the time.

This time, Deepika Rathore has accused Sanawar of attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from her father and issuing death threats against the family. Sanawar has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

With her characteristic devil-may-care attitude, Sanawar had gone public on 23 October, claiming that she was willing to undergo narco-analysis and a polygraph test before the special CBI court in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In her forthright — some might call it brash — style, she broke the silence surrounding the alleged VIPs at whose behest Ankita Bhandari had reportedly been approached to provide sexual favours.

"If my narco test is conducted on camera, all the secrets behind the Pauri Garhwal murder and other crimes buried inside me will be exposed," she told reporters.