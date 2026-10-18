CBI questions Urmila Sanawar in Ankita Bhandari murder probe

The CBI took over the investigation in February, with its Delhi-based Special Crime Branch registering a case concerning an unidentified VIP’s alleged involvement.

The case drew renewed attention earlier this year after audio clips and videos involving Sanawar circulated online. Her references during a Facebook Live session to an alleged VIP connection prompted fresh demands from Opposition parties and civil society organisations for a CBI investigation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended the central agency’s involvement on 9 January, following mounting public pressure.

Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort, was murdered on 18 September 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla Shakti Canal nearly a week later, triggering widespread protests in Uttarakhand.

A Special Investigation Team subsequently filed a 500-page chargesheet naming 97 witnesses, of whom 47 testified in court. Resort owner Pulkit Arya and co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Bhandari’s parents, activists and Congress workers have protested against BJP leader Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Governor of Sikkim. Her parents have demanded that the appointment be put on hold while the CBI investigation continues.

Earlier this week, they staged a sit-in at India Gate and later met CBI officials along with Garhwal BJP MP Anil Baluni. They have urged the government to ensure that everyone responsible for their daughter’s murder is brought to justice.

With IANS inputs