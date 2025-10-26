Uttarakhand to impose green tax on incoming out-of-state vehicles from Dec
Green tax rates: Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo, Rs 140 for buses, Rs 120–700 for trucks
In a bold step towards cleaner air and greener mountains, Uttarakhand has announced that, starting December, all vehicles entering the state from outside will be required to pay a green tax. Officials say the move aims to curb pollution, protect the environment, and promote overall cleanliness in the scenic Himalayan state.
The tax will vary by vehicle type, reflecting the potential environmental impact of each category: Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo vehicles, Rs 140 for buses, and between Rs 120 and Rs 700 for trucks, depending on their weight.
To streamline enforcement, the state has upgraded its border monitoring system. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, already in place, have been increased from 16 to 37 units across entry points. These high-tech eyes will capture registration details of every incoming vehicle, ensuring no entry goes unmonitored.
State additional transport commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh explained that the captured data will be processed through dedicated software. Vehicles registered within Uttarakhand, government vehicles, and two-wheelers will be filtered out, while remaining entries will be sent to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) database. From there, the green tax will be automatically deducted from the linked wallet accounts of vehicle owners and deposited directly into the transport department’s account.
A vendor company has been appointed to manage the collection process, ensuring smooth and efficient transactions. Officials say the system is designed to be seamless, transparent, and minimally intrusive, while sending a clear signal: Uttarakhand is taking decisive action to preserve its pristine environment.
With this initiative, the state hopes not only to reduce vehicular pollution but also to encourage eco-conscious travel, making Uttarakhand a cleaner and greener destination for both residents and tourists alike.
