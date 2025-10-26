Uttarakhand to impose green tax on incoming out-of-state vehicles from Dec

In a bold step towards cleaner air and greener mountains, Uttarakhand has announced that, starting December, all vehicles entering the state from outside will be required to pay a green tax. Officials say the move aims to curb pollution, protect the environment, and promote overall cleanliness in the scenic Himalayan state.

The tax will vary by vehicle type, reflecting the potential environmental impact of each category: Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo vehicles, Rs 140 for buses, and between Rs 120 and Rs 700 for trucks, depending on their weight.

To streamline enforcement, the state has upgraded its border monitoring system. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, already in place, have been increased from 16 to 37 units across entry points. These high-tech eyes will capture registration details of every incoming vehicle, ensuring no entry goes unmonitored.