Uttarakhand: Projection over governance

If Prime Minister Modi can spend thousands of crores on self-promotional advertising, why should the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states lag behind? Uttarakhand may account for just one per cent of the country’s population but that hasn’t stopped its chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from spending Rs 55 lakh per day on advertising.

According to a Newslaundry report that reviewed five years of government expenditure, pre-Dhami, the total ad spend was Rs 77.7 crore. Since Dhami first became chief minister in July 2021, this shot up four-fold to Rs 227.4 crore in 2024–25.

When village after village was being ravaged by floods in August, national dailies were deluged with ads of the prime minister and Dhami promoting Uttarakhand as a premier tourist destination. In the past five years, the BJP government has spent over Rs 1001.07 crore on advertising. Of this, Rs 402 crore was spent on TV ads.

The remaining funds were distributed as follows: newspapers received Rs 129.6 crore, news agencies Rs 128.7 crore, digital media Rs 61.9 crore, SMS Rs 40.4 crore and radio Rs 30.9 crore. In total, Rs 923 crore was spent across all media platforms.

The most striking aspect of this massive media outlay is the generous flow of ad money to news channels based in Nagaland, Assam and Odisha, regions with little direct stake in Uttarakhand’s affairs. This, even as the state reels under a Rs 73,000-crore debt and struggles to fund disaster relief and rebuild critical infrastructure damaged in recent months. Why a cash-strapped government is diverting scarce resources to subsidise out-of-state channels is a question that defies logic.

Politics and paper leaks

he latest scandal rocking the exam scene involves the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (USSSC) test held on 17 September.