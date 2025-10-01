Humanity shamed, crores spent: Uttarakhand’s contradictory realities

A disturbing incident in Haridwar has triggered fresh outrage in Uttarakhand, highlighting the gap between the government’s soaring publicity spending and the lived realities of its citizens. Earlier this week, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth on the floor of a government hospital after she was denied admission by staff, as per media reports. The episode, captured in shaky mobile footage, showed the woman in pain while bystanders tried to shield her with cloth sheets.

For many, the visuals have become a metaphor for governance gone wrong. The opposition accused the ruling BJP of neglecting essential services while spending lavishly on its image. “Humanity has been shamed in Uttarakhand,” a local leader remarked, echoing public anger at the state’s healthcare system.

The criticism comes at a time when revelations about the state government’s advertising expenditure are under scrutiny. According to official records obtained by Newslaundry, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has spent Rs 1,001 crore on advertisements over the past five years — an unprecedented figure for a state with a modest budget, small population, and pressing development challenges.