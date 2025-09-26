Uttarakhand: Rahul backs students protesting paper leak, calls BJP 'paper chor'

Extending his backing to agitating students in Uttarakhand — long viewed as a BJP stronghold — Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on the BJP, saying the ruling party had earned the dubious distinction of being known as “paper chor (thief)”. He linked the growing crisis of unemployment with what he termed “vote chori (theft)", accusing the BJP of neglecting the plight of the youth while focusing solely on clinging to power.

In a post on X, Gandhi declared: “Today, BJP's other name is 'Paper Chor'! The repeated paper leaks across the country have ruined the lives and dreams of millions of hardworking youth.” He insisted that the BJP government had demonstrated no concern for employment opportunities, charging instead that its only preoccupation was with electoral manipulation.

The trigger for Gandhi’s latest salvo was the alleged paper leak in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level examination.

According to him, “lakhs of youth toiled day and night but BJP dashed all their hard work through theft”. He reiterated that the Congress had long been demanding the creation of a robust and transparent mechanism to curb leaks in recruitment exams. “But the Modi government is turning a blind eye to this, because they are not concerned about youth unemployment, but about their own power,” he said.