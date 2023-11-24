Uttarakhand tunnel: As ex-PMO advisor says rescue imminent, PM Modi calls CM Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the rescue operation to evacuate workers trapped in the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, according to reports. Incidentally, part of this very same tunnel had collapsed in 2019, too, though no workers were trapped inside.

This news emerges on the heels of a statement by former adviser to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe, that the rescue operation at the tunnel would conclude by Friday evening, and "hopefully 41 trapped workers will be evacuated".

"The drilling resumed at 11.30 am. The situation now is better. On Thursday, we had to work on two things — repairing a cracked platform for the American auger drilling machine and ground penetration radar work. With this work, we got to know there is no metal obstacle up to five metres. When we were removing the debris, two pipes were found."

PM Modi, who has been in touch with the chief minister since 12 November when the tunnel collapsed, trapping 41 workers inside, has reportedly instructed Dhami to make arrangements for their health check-up and medical care after their evacuation.