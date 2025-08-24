Uttarakhand: Water level of artificial lake in Syanachatti decreases; debris removal underway

The water level of the artificial lake that formed at Syanachatti in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after debris from the Gadhgad rain drain obstructed the flow of the Yamuna river, is consistently decreasing, officials said on Sunday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), the water level has decreased by eight feet from the Syanachatti bridge.

The bridge has been cleaned and is open for traffic.

Due to heavy rains on the evening of August 21, debris and stones flowing with water in Gadhgad formed a temporary lake in Syanachatti, due to which many houses and hotels were submerged.

The deck slab of the bridge on the national highway was also submerged in two feet of water, disrupting traffic.

About 25-30 houses and 20-25 hotels in Syanachatti were flooded, and 300 people were rescued and shifted to safer places.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, and other related agencies are working on the spot to open the lake by removing the obstruction created by the debris.

According to SEOC, while the debris and stones continue to flow from the rain drain, their quantity has decreased.

Meanwhile, a team of experts reached Syanachatti from Uttarkashi to survey Gadhgad.