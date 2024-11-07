‘Vaada diya, poora kiya’: Siddaramaiah claps back at BJP’s campaign ads

Hitting out at the Maharashtra BJP for issuing "misleading" advertisements with the legend 'Vaada kiya, dhoka diya (made promises, betrayed the vow)', Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, 7 November, sharply countered it with the slogan 'Vaada diya, poora kiya (made promises, fulfilled them)'.

Addressing an assembly by-poll campaign rally in Sandur, in Ballari district, he emphasised the Karnataka government's "successful implementation" of guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women (Shakti scheme).

Highlighting the BJP’s "pattern of spreading falsehoods", dubbing it their "family tradition", Siddaramaiah stressed that Karnataka’s five major guarantee schemes are running smoothly, unlike "BJP’s broken promises".

He termed as "unfulfilled promises" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances such as bringing back black money and creating jobs, and questioned: "Where are your achhe din (good days)?"

The CM also criticised the "massive expenditure" on advertisements to spread what he described as "falsehoods", contrasting it with the "tangible outcomes" of his government’s policies.