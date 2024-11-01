Siddaramaiah tells Centre not to punish Karnataka for being progressive

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, 1 November, underlined the need for justice in the devolution of taxes.

He said no one should milk a milch cow completely, or else the calf would be malnourished.

Addressing people on the occasion of the 69th state formation day at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said there is injustice happening to Karnataka.

The state is contributing more than Rs 4 lakh crore as revenue to the Centre and it is the second largest contributor to the Central tax revenue after Maharashtra, he pointed out.

"Even though we give more than Rs four lakh crore, we are only getting Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. Kannadigas should know this. We are getting 14 to 15 per cent only of our contribution," the chief minister said.

Under the federal system, there should not be any injustice just because Karnataka is a progressive state, he observed.

"Just because a milch cow is giving milk, we should not milk it completely. We should leave some milk for the calf too or else it will malnourish. This no one should ever forget," Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister emphasised taking pride in Kannada and bringing it in daily use as much as possible.