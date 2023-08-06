Vaccine 'accessory' found to stop Covid infection in the nasal tract

A nasal vaccine adjuvant, or a substance added to nasal vaccines to trigger a stronger immune response, was found to stop COVID-19 infection in both young and old mice.

Several current vaccines contain adjuvants, which boost the effectiveness of a vaccine.

While vaccines are known to offer protection against serious illness and death, vaccines can be improved in their ability to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 at the point of entry in the upper respiratory tract, the research led by the University of Michigan (U-M) and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, said.