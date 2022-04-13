Vandalism outside CM House: Delhi HC grants bail to 8 persons

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to eight people who were arrested in a case related to the protest and the vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March.

The court noted that the accused have been in custody for 14 days and the evidence collected, so far, is of such nature that they cannot tamper with it.

Others who had been identified in photos have been issued notices under Section 41A (of the) CrPC and are also participating in the investigations. Thus, the continued custody of the applicants (accused) in jail is not called for only because some investigations are still going on, Justice Asha Menon said in an order passed on Tuesday.