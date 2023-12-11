Vandals target 19th-century Zafar Mahal in Delhi, destroy lattice screen

Unknown vandals recently caused damage to a portion of Zafar Mahal, a 19th-century structure in Mehrauli, said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reported The Indian Express.

The incident involved the destruction of a jali (lattice) screen situated near the entrance to the premises. The damaged screen surrounds the "empty grave" of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, who intended it for his burial before being exiled to Burma by the British.

The monument's in-charge filed a complaint with local police, although conflicting reports suggest that the police claim not to have received any such complaint from the ASI, as per The Indian Express. The ASI has attributed the damage to "anti-social elements" and plans for the renovation of the structure were already underway. However, the cost of repairing the jali-work will now be added to the renovation expenses.