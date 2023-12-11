Vandals target 19th-century Zafar Mahal in Delhi, destroy lattice screen
ASI says complaint of a damaged screen surrounding the "empty grave" of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar lodged; police deny having received complaint
Unknown vandals recently caused damage to a portion of Zafar Mahal, a 19th-century structure in Mehrauli, said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reported The Indian Express.
The incident involved the destruction of a jali (lattice) screen situated near the entrance to the premises. The damaged screen surrounds the "empty grave" of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, who intended it for his burial before being exiled to Burma by the British.
The monument's in-charge filed a complaint with local police, although conflicting reports suggest that the police claim not to have received any such complaint from the ASI, as per The Indian Express. The ASI has attributed the damage to "anti-social elements" and plans for the renovation of the structure were already underway. However, the cost of repairing the jali-work will now be added to the renovation expenses.
The vandalism was confirmed by journalist Sunit Arora who reportedly spoke to a guard who told informed him that “8 days ago, vandals destroyed” part of the jali in front of the tombs of three Mughal emperors and Bahadur Shah II’s empty tomb, as per Dawn.
The incident has triggered outrage on social media and drew criticism from heritage lovers, reports Dawn.
Historian William Dalrymple, known for his work on Mughal history, criticised the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for negligence, calling the incident "appalling."
Conservation activist Sohail Hashmi raised concerns about the inadequate protection afforded to historical sites like Zafar Mahal. He emphasised the need for enhanced security measures, citing instances of local residents encroaching upon these sites for various activities.
Hashmi also highlighted the precarious state of historical sites in Delhi, pointing out the disappearance of numerous sites recorded in 1920, “in 1920, historian Zafar Hasan meticulously recorded 3,000 historical sites, but an audit by the ASI in 2010 revealed that 1,000 of these sites had vanished over the years,” he said, as per The Indian Express.
The vandalised site is considered the "last monumental structure by the Mughals," built in the late 19th century by Akbar Shah II. The complex hosts various structures from different eras of Delhi's history. While the ASI had reportedly promised restoration in October, the recent vandalism has sparked calls for legal action against the ASI for negligence in preserving historical sites.
