Varanasi Police serves notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore over 2025 Modi remarks

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi have served folk singer and political satirist Neha Singh Rathore with a formal notice to facilitate the filing of a chargesheet in a 2025 case accusing her of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials at Lanka police station said the notice was issued on Wednesday as part of routine legal procedure in a year-old first information report. Station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said the action was strictly in line with the law and rejected allegations of harassment or irregular conduct.

Rathore, however, reacted angrily on social media, accusing authorities of targeting her for her political views. Writing on X, she criticised visits by Varanasi police to her Lucknow residence, which followed a separate summons from Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station.

“The effort and speed with which I am being harassed — I wish the same urgency was shown in securing justice for Patna’s daughter,” she wrote, adding: “This is how daughters get ‘saved’. Shame.”

The case in Varanasi forms part of a wider legal controversy surrounding Rathore’s satirical songs and social media posts critical of the prime minister and his government. The singer, known for her folk-style political commentary, drew attention after posting content in which she allegedly referred to Modi as a “coward” and compared him to British-era officer General Dyer.