Vegetables become costlier amid supply shortage

According to traders at Azadpur and Ghazipur Mandi, Asia's largest vegetable and fruit market, the arrival of tomato (in the market) has fallen down to about a third, leading to a steep rise in its prices. Tomato is selling at Rs 65-80 per kg in the retail market.



Lemon is being sold in Delhi for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. Similarly, brinjal is at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, calabash (laoki) Rs 50, cauliflower Rs 100 to Rs 120, onion and potato Rs 40, capsicum Rs 100 to Rs 130, carrot Rs 80 and spinach is being sold at Rs 60 per kg.