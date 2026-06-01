‘Very fishy’: Congress raises questions after fire at education ministry office

The Congress on Monday expressed concern over a fire that broke out at the Ministry of Education office in central Delhi, with senior party leader Jairam Ramesh describing the incident as "very fishy" and calling for closer scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The fire erupted on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office housed within the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi's ITO area.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call at around 9:37 am and immediately dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after a prompt response, while all occupants were evacuated safely.

No casualties or injuries were reported.