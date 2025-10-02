Veteran freedom fighter GG Parikh passes away at 101 in Mumbai

Veteran freedom fighter, socialist thinker and noted educationist GG Parikh passed away in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 101.

Parikh was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to social justice, grassroots development, and democratic values. A prominent figure in India's independence movement, he went on to play a significant role in several post-independence struggles that shaped modern India.

He was the founder of the Yusuf Meherally Centre (YMC), a voluntary organisation based near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The Centre has been working for decades in the fields of rural development, education, sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of marginalised communities. Under his guidance, the YMC became a model for voluntary and cooperative efforts aimed at building self-reliant rural societies.

Speaking to PTI, YMC's general secretary Madhukar Mohite confirmed the passing, adding that Dr Parikh is survived by his daughter and a grandson. “His legacy is immense — not only in terms of the causes he supported, but in the values he lived by,” Mohite said.