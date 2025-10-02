Veteran freedom fighter GG Parikh passes away at 101 in Mumbai
As per his wishes, his body will be donated to the city’s J. J. Hospital for medical research and education
Veteran freedom fighter, socialist thinker and noted educationist GG Parikh passed away in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 101.
Parikh was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to social justice, grassroots development, and democratic values. A prominent figure in India's independence movement, he went on to play a significant role in several post-independence struggles that shaped modern India.
He was the founder of the Yusuf Meherally Centre (YMC), a voluntary organisation based near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The Centre has been working for decades in the fields of rural development, education, sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of marginalised communities. Under his guidance, the YMC became a model for voluntary and cooperative efforts aimed at building self-reliant rural societies.
Speaking to PTI, YMC's general secretary Madhukar Mohite confirmed the passing, adding that Dr Parikh is survived by his daughter and a grandson. “His legacy is immense — not only in terms of the causes he supported, but in the values he lived by,” Mohite said.
His body was to be kept for public homage at Janata Kendra, located near the RTO in Mumbai Central (West), from 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday. As per his wishes, his body will then be donated to the city’s J. J. Hospital for medical research and education.
Dr Parikh was deeply involved in the Quit India Movement and was imprisoned for 10 months for his participation. He later took part in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and the Goa Liberation Movement, both of which played pivotal roles in shaping post-independence India. During the Emergency (1975–77), he was again arrested for his outspoken opposition to the curtailment of civil liberties.
Known for his simplicity, humility and firm belief in Gandhian principles, Dr Parikh turned 100 on 30 December 2023 and remained active in public life well into his later years.
His passing marks the end of an era of principled activism and selfless service to society.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines