Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP HK Dua dies at 88

Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member H. K. Dua passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88, marking the end of a distinguished career that spanned journalism, diplomacy and public life.

He breathed his last peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said. His cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi on Thursday. Dua had been admitted to the hospital around three weeks ago.

He is survived by his wife Adity and son Prashant.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Dua occupied some of the most influential editorial positions in Indian journalism and remained closely engaged with public affairs even after leaving the newsroom.

He held the rare distinction of heading editorial operations at three major newspapers — Hindustan Times, the Indian Express and The Tribune. He served as editor of Hindustan Times from 1987 to 1994, editor-in-chief of The Indian Express between 1994 and 1996, and later led The Tribune from 2003 to 2009. He also served as editorial advisor to the Times of India during 1997-98.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dua was widely regarded as a journalist with deep political insight and a steadfast commitment to editorial independence. His affable demeanour and reputation for fairness earned him respect across the political spectrum.

Born on July 1, 1937, Dua’s career also extended beyond journalism into government service and diplomacy. He served as media adviser to former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H. D. Deve Gowda, and later represented India abroad as ambassador to Denmark from 2001 to 2003.