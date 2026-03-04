Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP HK Dua dies at 88
Padma Bhushan awardee who led three major newspapers and advised two prime ministers passes away in Delhi
Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member H. K. Dua passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88, marking the end of a distinguished career that spanned journalism, diplomacy and public life.
He breathed his last peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said. His cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi on Thursday. Dua had been admitted to the hospital around three weeks ago.
He is survived by his wife Adity and son Prashant.
Over a career spanning more than four decades, Dua occupied some of the most influential editorial positions in Indian journalism and remained closely engaged with public affairs even after leaving the newsroom.
He held the rare distinction of heading editorial operations at three major newspapers — Hindustan Times, the Indian Express and The Tribune. He served as editor of Hindustan Times from 1987 to 1994, editor-in-chief of The Indian Express between 1994 and 1996, and later led The Tribune from 2003 to 2009. He also served as editorial advisor to the Times of India during 1997-98.
A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dua was widely regarded as a journalist with deep political insight and a steadfast commitment to editorial independence. His affable demeanour and reputation for fairness earned him respect across the political spectrum.
Born on July 1, 1937, Dua’s career also extended beyond journalism into government service and diplomacy. He served as media adviser to former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H. D. Deve Gowda, and later represented India abroad as ambassador to Denmark from 2001 to 2003.
In 2009, Dua entered Parliament as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, serving until 2015. During his tenure, he contributed actively to debates on foreign affairs and national security and was a member of several parliamentary committees, including the standing committee on external affairs and the consultative committee of the home ministry.
He also served two terms as president of the Editors Guild of India and was a member of the National Security Advisory Board.
In recognition of his contribution to journalism and public life, Dua received honorary doctorates from Punjab University and Kurukshetra University. Apart from the Padma Bhushan, he was honoured with several awards including the Durga Ratan award and the Bal Gangadhar Tilak award for excellence in journalism.
Leaders across the political spectrum and members of the media fraternity paid tribute to Dua following news of his death.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on social media: “My deepest condolences on the passing of H K Dua, a distinguished journalist, diplomat, and Padma Bhushan recipient whose commitment to truth, editorial independence, and public service enriched public discourse.”
Sukhbir Singh Badal said Dua upheld editorial independence with unwavering integrity, sharp insight and commitment to democratic values. “His contributions as a journalist and an editor across leading newspapers leave behind an enduring legacy,” he said.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also paid tribute, describing him as “a journalistic giant.”
With PTI inputs