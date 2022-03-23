Vice-President, PM pay tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia

Prime Minister Modi shared some interesting nuggets from the pages of history consisting a letter from Lohia to Lord Linlithgow. The Prime Minister also shared correspondence between the socialist leader and his father.



In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Remembering Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. He was at the forefront of many historical events and played a key role in our freedom struggle. He is widely respected for his principled politics and intellectual prowess."