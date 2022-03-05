You are forever going to be our captain: Rajasthan Royals pay tributes to Shane Warne

Taking to Twitter, the IPL franchise wrote an emotional message.



"Shane Warne: The name stands for magic. Our first Royal; a man who made us believe that impossible is just a myth. A leader who walked the walk, talked the talk and turned underdogs into champions.



"A mentor who turned everything he touched into gold. We don't have the words to express what we truly feel at the moment, but what we know is that the world is poorer today, as it will now exist without his smile, his brilliance, and his attitude to live life to its fullest. We're completely heartbroken, as are millions of cricket fans all around the world.