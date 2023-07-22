Victim wrestler flagged 'privacy breach' in Oversight Committee proceedings: Delhi Police

One out of six wrestlers had flagged the issue of 'breach of privacy' alleging that some close-aides of the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were roaming around the conference hall when their statements were being recorded, ultimately making the victim wrestler uncomfortable and pressurised.

In an email dated February 13, addressed to all members of the Oversight Committee, the victim wrestler expressed her disappointment, saying, "We were called to the venue with the assurance of complete privacy and confidentiality. However, to our surprise, we found Brij Bhushan's favourites roaming around the conference hall throughout the day while our statements were being recorded, which made the environment completely uncomfortable and unauthentic."

The specific meeting mentioned by the wrestler took place on February 9.