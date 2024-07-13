Victory in Bengal bypolls equally significant as LS results: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress' spectacular victory in the bypolls to all four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal is equally significant as the party's spectacular results in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

"The bypoll result is a reply to the conspiracies framed against us by BJP through the use of central agencies. The common people have given a befitting reply to all such conspiracies. But the victory comes with additional responsibilities for us. We will have to stand by people as always," she told media persons after returning from Mumbai.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool won 29 out of the state's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, with BJP winning 12 and Congress one.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool supremo, said that the results of bypolls not only in West Bengal but in the entire country are a lesson for the BJP.

Banerjee claimed that the "trend across India is against the BJP" as shown by the bypoll results.

The INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as the votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week in 13 seats in seven states.