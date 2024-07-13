Victory in Bengal bypolls equally significant as LS results: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM claims that the "trend across India is against the BJP" as shown by the bypoll results
Trinamool Congress' spectacular victory in the bypolls to all four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal is equally significant as the party's spectacular results in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.
"The bypoll result is a reply to the conspiracies framed against us by BJP through the use of central agencies. The common people have given a befitting reply to all such conspiracies. But the victory comes with additional responsibilities for us. We will have to stand by people as always," she told media persons after returning from Mumbai.
In the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool won 29 out of the state's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, with BJP winning 12 and Congress one.
Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool supremo, said that the results of bypolls not only in West Bengal but in the entire country are a lesson for the BJP.
Banerjee claimed that the "trend across India is against the BJP" as shown by the bypoll results.
The INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as the votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week in 13 seats in seven states.
Expressing gratitude to people for the TMC's win in all the four seats in West Bengal, Banerjee said the BJP has not fared well in bypolls in other states also, except in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
"The trend across India is against the BJP," she told reporters after arriving at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here from Mumbai.
Asked whether this was an indicator that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre may not last its full term, Banerjee said, "The trend is very clear, even earlier mandate (of Lok Sabha elections) was not in favour of NDA."
"BJP has been defeated in most of the bypolls in the entire country. The trend of their decline is evident," she said.
According to her, the results of the bypolls are significant since the Trinamool has not only been able to retain Maniktala in Kolkata, but also wrested Bagda in North 24-Paraganas, Raiganj in North Dinajpur, and Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia from the BJP.
At the same time, Banerjee reminded the newly elected legislators of their responsibilities towards the people.
"Always remember that we are here because of the people. So you will have to continue with your service for the people instead of concentrating on anything else. In the forthcoming Martyrs’ Day programme on 21 July, I will dedicate this victory to the martyrs in whose memories we observe the day every year," she said.