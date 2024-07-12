NDA govt may not last long: Mamata after meeting Uddhav

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns about the stability of the BJP-led NDA government, suggesting it may not remain in power for long. Her remarks came on Friday after a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence ‘Matoshri’.

“This Central government is neither stable nor strong. It may not continue for long. My best wishes to them,” Banerjee said during a brief media interaction.

She highlighted potential electoral discrepancies, pointing out that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai North West constituency had a winning margin of only 48 votes. “They have manipulated results in several areas. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have come to power this time (2024), I’m sure of that,” added the TMC supremo.