NDA govt may not last long: Mamata after meeting Uddhav
Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns about the stability of the BJP-led NDA government, suggesting it may not remain in power for long. Her remarks came on Friday after a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence ‘Matoshri’.
“This Central government is neither stable nor strong. It may not continue for long. My best wishes to them,” Banerjee said during a brief media interaction.
She highlighted potential electoral discrepancies, pointing out that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai North West constituency had a winning margin of only 48 votes. “They have manipulated results in several areas. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have come to power this time (2024), I’m sure of that,” added the TMC supremo.
Thackeray, referring to Banerjee as ‘my sister,’ emphasised that their meeting was personal and urged the media not to politicise it. He assured that a separate press conference would be held to address political issues.
Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc. Both leaders, who are known to enjoy good rapport, are due to attend the Ambani family wedding.
This was Banerjee’s first meeting with Thackeray since the Lok Sabha elections. She is also set to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and is likely to call on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, along with other leaders attending the Ambani family wedding.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines