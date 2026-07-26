‘Victory of democracy’: Sonam Wangchuk welcomes Pradhan’s exit
Dharmendra Pradhan's exit must spark reforms in education and governance, says environmentalist
Environmentalist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday hailed Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory of democracy", describing it as a powerful testament to the strength of peaceful public action. However, he cautioned that the minister's departure should mark the beginning — not the culmination — of meaningful reforms in education, governance, and democratic accountability.
In a video message released shortly after Pradhan stepped down, Wangchuk welcomed what he called the government's display of sensitivity but urged it to seize the moment to rebuild public trust.
"I welcome the decision taken by the government and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his resignation. It shows sensitivity on the part of the government. It is a victory of democracy, and we should all cherish it," Wangchuk said.
Calling the resignation an important democratic milestone, he asserted that the nationwide movement had entered a new phase.
"There has been accountability. Now it is time for reforms in education so that we have a robust system that makes us a great nation," he said.
Wangchuk stressed that symbolic accountability alone would not address the deeper structural issues exposed by the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.
"Resignation alone does not make a nation," he remarked, adding that no student or family should ever again be forced to endure the uncertainty, anxiety and hardship experienced by thousands of aspirants caught in the examination controversy.
Expanding his appeal beyond the education sector, Wangchuk called for comprehensive governance reforms rooted in justice, transparency and compassion.
"We should have a fear-free India, an injustice-free India and a corruption-free India," he said, insisting that justice must prevail equally "whether it is in examinations, elections, the corridors of power or the courts of India".
He further underscored that governance should inspire confidence rather than fear.
"Governance should be based on love for citizens, not fear," he said.
Referring to his long-standing campaign for the constitutional and democratic rights of Ladakh, Wangchuk urged the Centre to pursue the restoration of democratic institutions in the Union Territory with sincerity. He also expressed hope that the government would honour its commitment to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Congratulating members of Generation Z, activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and citizens who participated in the nationwide protests, Wangchuk credited the movement's unwavering commitment to non-violence for its success.
"The power of democracy comes from peace, not from arms," he said, urging supporters to celebrate the achievement with humility and refrain from words or actions that could hurt others.
Echoing his sentiments, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, paid tribute to India's youth in a post on X, saying they had exemplified the true spirit of a "Vishwaguru."
"They have lived Sanatan Dharma, not preached it. Courage without hate. Strength without violence. Patriotism without blind obedience," she wrote, adding that students had shown it was possible to challenge injustice "without burning your own country down."
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also praised Wangchuk's leadership, describing his 26-day fast as a defining moral force behind the movement.
"Gandhian satyagraha awakened an entire nation. Fasting for 26 days for the youth of this country was a pure and supreme sacrifice. It will go down in history as the moral force that united us all against impossible odds," Dipke said, thanking Wangchuk for inspiring the campaign.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister on Saturday after weeks of sustained nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the government's handling of the controversy. Throughout the agitation, the CJP had consistently demanded Pradhan's resignation alongside far-reaching reforms to India's examination system, arguing that restoring credibility and fairness to competitive exams was essential to safeguarding the aspirations of millions of students.
With PTI inputs