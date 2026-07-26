‘Victory of democracy’: Sonam Wangchuk welcomes Pradhan’s exit

Environmentalist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday hailed Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory of democracy", describing it as a powerful testament to the strength of peaceful public action. However, he cautioned that the minister's departure should mark the beginning — not the culmination — of meaningful reforms in education, governance, and democratic accountability.

In a video message released shortly after Pradhan stepped down, Wangchuk welcomed what he called the government's display of sensitivity but urged it to seize the moment to rebuild public trust.

"I welcome the decision taken by the government and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his resignation. It shows sensitivity on the part of the government. It is a victory of democracy, and we should all cherish it," Wangchuk said.

Calling the resignation an important democratic milestone, he asserted that the nationwide movement had entered a new phase.

"There has been accountability. Now it is time for reforms in education so that we have a robust system that makes us a great nation," he said.

Wangchuk stressed that symbolic accountability alone would not address the deeper structural issues exposed by the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.