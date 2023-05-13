Victory of politics that unites country: Priyanka on Karnataka poll results

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka assembly polls as the victory of politics that unites the country.

The mandate is a clear message that people want solution to their problems and that tactics of diverting attention from major issues will not work, she told reporters in Shimla.

She said the entire campaign of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, where the party won the assembly polls last year, and Karnataka was on issues of public concern.

She congratulated the people of Karnataka for voting on issues such as unemployment, price rise and development and defeating the "corrupt" BJP government.

Priyanka Gandhi had run a high-octane campaign for the elections and addressed 13 public meetings, besides participating in 12 road shows. She had also held two women's meetings and a workers' meet.