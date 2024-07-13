Victory with big lead in Jalandhar West bypoll shows people happy AAP: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 13 July, said the big margin of victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll shows that people are "very happy" with the state government's work.

The bypoll was necessitated after Sheetal Angural resigned as the AAP legislator from the seat, and joined the BJP in March.

AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat defeated BJP's Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes. While Bhagat polled 55,246 votes while Angural secured 17,921, according to officials.

Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, who was in the third spot, got 16,757 votes.

"Congratulations to all for Aam Aadmi Party's great victory in the Jalandhar West Vidhan Sabha constituency by-elections. The victory with a big lead shows that people across Punjab are very happy with the work of our government. We will make Jalandhar West the 'best' as promised during the bypoll. Congratulations to Mohinder Bhagat ji," Mann said in a post on X.