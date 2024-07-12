Video of Rajat Sharma abusing Congress leader not edited, X tells Delhi HC

Justice Manmeet P S Arora issued a notice and asked the journalist to respond to file response to X's application. He listed it for further hearing on 22 August.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the three Congress leaders submitted that in compliance with the high court's 14 June order, they will delete the social media posts authored by them.

However, the take down of posts will be without prejudice to their rights and contentions on the merits of the matter, the counsel said.

Justice Arora asked X to unblock the particular URLs which it claimed to have geo-blocked in pursuance of the court order by 5 pm on Friday and inform the Congress leaders about it.

Upon being informed, the leaders shall immediately delete the tweets, latest by 7 pm on Friday, the high court said.

"In the unlikely event that defendant nos. 4 to 6 (Congress leaders) breach the undertaking given to this court and do not take down the impugned tweets listed above by 7 pm on 12 July, the plaintiff shall notify the defendant no. 1 (X) about the non-compliance by 8 pm on 12 July. Upon receiving intimation from the plaintiff, defendant No. 1 shall on or before 8 pm on 13 July once again block the above-listed URLs," it said.

The journalist has claimed that he was defamed by the Congress leaders over the use of "abusive language" during his show on 4 June, the day counting of the Lok Sabha elections was taking place.

X, in its application-cum-reply, said, "This court cannot conclude that the video is 'edited' or that it contains 'insertions' merely on the basis of plaintiff's (Sharma) vague and unsubstantiated assertions… The injunction order should be vacated because it has prejudiced the trial in the suit by already returning an unsubstantiated finding that the video was edited at a preliminary stage when prima facie there was no 'editing'."

It said since the injunction application of the plaintiff fails to establish that the content is "malicious" or "palpably false", granting an injunction would also stifle public debate and allow the misuse of litigation to suppress public participation.

The controversy arose after Nayak accused Sharma of abusing her on national television during a debate on his show on the election results day.

Sharma is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Independent News Service Private Limited (INDIA TV).

Sharma's counsel had said while the debate was happening on the channel on the evening of 4 June, the Congress leaders started tweeting only on 10 and 11 June.

He had contended that a clip of the show was being circulated where an abusive term had been inserted whereas the original footage did not have any such content.