Video shows Rizwan heckled by fans during India-Pakistan clash

The cricketers from Pakistan have enjoyed the warmth and hospitality ever since they landed in India to compete in the World Cup but a video has surfaced on social media where Mohammed Rizwan was seen getting heckled by a few fans in Ahmedabad with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' while he walked back to pavilion during the marquee clash on Saturday.

A group of fans shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) multiple times when Rizwan was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Rizwan scored 49 runs and Pakistan could put on board only 191, a target which India chased without much fuss to record its eighth straight win over the arch-rivals in World Cups.

Several politicians denounced the act.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin posted the video with a comment that such crowd behaviour is "unacceptable".