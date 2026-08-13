Vikram’s deleted video prompts probe into possession of endangered Lar Gibbons
Tamil Nadu forest officials are investigating the acquisition, movement and unreported death of the exotic primates, with two animals potentially facing seizure
A social media video posted and later deleted by actor Vikram has prompted Tamil Nadu forest officials to investigate the suspected unauthorised possession and transfer of endangered Lar Gibbons.
The footage reportedly showed the actor cuddling one of the primates and drew criticism from wildlife activists. Officials subsequently began examining whether the animals were being kept and moved in accordance with wildlife regulations.
Native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, Lar Gibbons are found in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos. They are not native to India and are classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.
Known for their agility in trees, the primates can have fur ranging from black and dark brown to cream. Their wild population has declined because of habitat destruction and the illegal trade in exotic pets, in which infants are often captured and sold as luxury animals.
A preliminary inquiry found that one male and two female Lar Gibbons were allegedly transported from Manipur to Erode in early June. Officials said they were subsequently moved to a farmhouse in Injambakkam, Chennai, reportedly because of concerns over possible action by the Forest Department.
An Erode district forest team inspected the breeder’s farm on Tuesday and found two of the primates. Officials said the third animal, a female, had died and that the department had not been notified. Her age and cause of death were not immediately known.
Under the Living Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024, the death of a registered animal must be reported and accompanied by a post-mortem report issued by a veterinarian.
Officials are also examining the legality of the animals’ acquisition and subsequent movement. The Lar Gibbons were reportedly brought from Malaysia before reaching Manipur and were allegedly transferred to Erode by businessman S.K. Keshavanathan.
The transfer of a Schedule IV living animal must be reported and registered under Section 49M of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Such animals cannot be possessed, transferred or bred except in accordance with the law and applicable rules.
Investigators found that businessman C K Ranganathan had submitted an application to purchase the animals on 5 August 2026. Approval for the transfer was still pending before the Chief Wildlife Warden, according to officials.
Teams from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau are inspecting the Erode farm and examining how the animals were acquired and moved. The authorities are also considering seizing the two surviving Lar Gibbons.
Illegal possession, unauthorised transport or failure to register a Schedule IV exotic animal may attract imprisonment of up to three years, a fine or both under the wildlife law. Officials said the failure to report the female gibbon’s death could also lead to prosecution.
With PTI inputs