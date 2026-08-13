Vikram’s deleted video prompts probe into possession of endangered Lar Gibbons

A social media video posted and later deleted by actor Vikram has prompted Tamil Nadu forest officials to investigate the suspected unauthorised possession and transfer of endangered Lar Gibbons.

The footage reportedly showed the actor cuddling one of the primates and drew criticism from wildlife activists. Officials subsequently began examining whether the animals were being kept and moved in accordance with wildlife regulations.

Native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, Lar Gibbons are found in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos. They are not native to India and are classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Known for their agility in trees, the primates can have fur ranging from black and dark brown to cream. Their wild population has declined because of habitat destruction and the illegal trade in exotic pets, in which infants are often captured and sold as luxury animals.

A preliminary inquiry found that one male and two female Lar Gibbons were allegedly transported from Manipur to Erode in early June. Officials said they were subsequently moved to a farmhouse in Injambakkam, Chennai, reportedly because of concerns over possible action by the Forest Department.

An Erode district forest team inspected the breeder’s farm on Tuesday and found two of the primates. Officials said the third animal, a female, had died and that the department had not been notified. Her age and cause of death were not immediately known.