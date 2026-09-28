'Village for sale’: Parched hamlet's desperate plea in Maharashtra

The villagers began a hunger strike on 14 September demanding water and later staged a 'thali-naad' protest, beating utensils outside the Madha tehsil office. They have warned that the agitation will be intensified if their demands are not addressed.

More had earlier said that around 800 metres of excavation work near the seventh and eighth outlets of the Sina-Madha scheme has remained incomplete for the past 26 years. Completing the work, he said, could permanently resolve Tulshi's water crisis.

Residents said the village is already dependent on water tankers and that inadequate rainfall during this year's monsoon has further aggravated the shortage. Although work has been undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission, they said the scheme has not been effective because the local water source has dried up.

The crisis has hit the livelihoods of Tulshi's predominantly farming and animal-husbandry-dependent population, while also affecting the personal lives of residents. More claimed that around 350 young men in the village remain unmarried because families are unwilling to give their daughters in marriage there due to the water shortage.

In 2024, the Krishna Valley Development Corporation reportedly approved the provision of water from the Sina-Madha Lift Irrigation Scheme to Tulshi and other drought-prone villages, including Bavi, Paritewadi, Kurdu, Pimpalkhunte, Ambad and Anjangaon. Instructions were also issued for submitting the third revised administrative approval for the scheme.