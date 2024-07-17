Villagers block road in Kerala's Wayanad, demand justice for elephant attack victim

A massive protest erupted in a village in this hill district on Wednesday, 17 July with locals alleging 'inaction' on the government's part after an elephant attack victim succumbed to his injuries sustained days ago.

Raju, 52, who was seriously injured in the wild elephant attack on 14 July, succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, 16 July while being treated at a hospital in Kozhikode.

On Wednesday, outrage and grief swept through the village as hundreds of people protested the government's alleged inaction in preventing wild elephant attacks which had claimed yet another life.

Blocking a highway carrying the body of the victim in an ambulance, protesters in Kalloor, near Sultan Bathery, demanded that the government find a permanent solution to end the rising number of human-wildlife animal conflicts in Wayanad.

They also expressed their anger towards Minister O R Kelu, who arrived at the scene to meet the victim's family.