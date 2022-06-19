Violence in name of religion is sin: Sai Pallavi clarifies 'Kashmiri Pandit genocide' remark

Actor Sai Pallavi on Saturday said her recent remarks drawing a comparison between the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide in the 1990s and recent mob lynching incidents were taken out of context.

The 30-year-old actor is currently in the middle of a controversy for remarks that she made during an interview to a Telugu YouTube channel ahead of the release of her film "Virata Parvam".

Pallavi, who works in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, shared a video on Instagram to clarify her comments and said her intent was not to belittle any tragedy.

"In a recent interview I was asked if I was a supporter of the left or the right wing. I clearly stated that I believe I'm neutral. We need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. The oppressed need to be protected at any cost," she said in the video.

The actor said she saw filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" three months ago and was disturbed by the "plight" of Kashmiri Pandits shown in the movie.