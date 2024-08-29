Viral video of GRP inspector beating lady, grandson forces MP CM to act

In October 2023, Aruna Vahane, inspector in-charge of Katni GRP (Government Railway Police) station 350 km from Bhopal, was caught assaulting Deepraj Vanshkar and his grandmother, detained on suspicion of theft. A video clip that went viral earlier this week shows her beating the old woman and the teenager with a stick after shutting the door. A fuller clip shows her men slapping the teenager and pushing him around. Vahane is seen seated in her chair.

The slaps apparently did not satisfy her and she took matters into her own hands. Having ordered the men to leave the room and shut the door, she is seen to rain blows on both detainees with a stick. The elderly lady and the teenager, who look frightened and meek, try to ward off the blows while pleading with her. However, in the absence of any audio recording, it is not immediately clear what they said in their defence.