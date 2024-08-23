Courts in Madhya Pradesh allow police to deliver bulldozer justice

The Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar Azad was not the only one to raise questions.

The biggest question that many are raising is whether the police enjoy the right to destroy property without a trial. Locals also wonder why, if this was part of an anti-encroachment drive as officials claimed, the vehicles parked there had to be destroyed as well.

Shehzad Ali was accused of having indulged in violence, stone pelting and obstructing the police from discharging its duty, besides injuring three policemen — one of whom belonged to a Scheduled Caste, making it a crime attracting the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The superintendent of police told the media that Shehzad Ali had led protests against the police and instigated a mob. Chhatarpur district collector Parth Jaiswal, however, claimed that an anti-encroachment drive was already going on against illegal constructions and a notice had been issued to Ali earlier. “Attacking government officials at a government property is a serious criminal offence which cannot be neglected,” he added.