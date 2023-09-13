Viral video shows child shelter official beating minor with slippers in UP

The Rajkiya Baal Grah in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has come under the scanner after a video went viral, showing officiating superintendent of the home mercilessly thrashing a minor girl inmate, lying on the bed, with slippers.

Taking note of the video, the district magistrate has ordered the district probationary officer (DPO) to probe the matter and submit his report.

On the recommendation of the district magistrate, director, women welfare department in Lucknow, has suspended the officiating superintendent, Poonam Pal, after the DPO visited the child shelter and submitted his report.

After visiting the shelter home with the city magistrate on Tuesday, 12 September, DPO Ajay Pal Singh admitted that such thrashing of a child was ‘not acceptable’.