Visakhapatnam Steel Plant blast toll rises to 10 as injured worker succumbs

The death toll in the 8 June molten steel explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has risen to 10 after an injured contract worker succumbed to his burns while undergoing treatment, underscoring the severity of one of the plant's deadliest industrial accidents in recent years, officials said.

G. Suribabu, who had been battling critical injuries at MGM Seven Hills Hospital, died on Saturday, nearly a week after the devastating accident at the Steel Melt Shop (SMS-1) unit of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The tragedy unfolded when a ladle carrying molten steel at an estimated temperature of 1,500 degrees Celsius exploded, triggering a massive leak of superheated metal that engulfed workers in the vicinity. Eight workers were killed instantly, while six others sustained severe injuries.

Another injured worker, Kandula Paidiraju, had succumbed to his injuries on 10 June, taking the toll to nine. Suribabu's death has now pushed the number of fatalities into double digits.

Two of the injured workers have since been discharged from hospital, while two others remain under treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.