Visakhapatnam Steel Plant blast toll rises to 10 as injured worker succumbs
Accident raises concerns over safety standards at steel plant and prompts swift government action
The death toll in the 8 June molten steel explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has risen to 10 after an injured contract worker succumbed to his burns while undergoing treatment, underscoring the severity of one of the plant's deadliest industrial accidents in recent years, officials said.
G. Suribabu, who had been battling critical injuries at MGM Seven Hills Hospital, died on Saturday, nearly a week after the devastating accident at the Steel Melt Shop (SMS-1) unit of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
The tragedy unfolded when a ladle carrying molten steel at an estimated temperature of 1,500 degrees Celsius exploded, triggering a massive leak of superheated metal that engulfed workers in the vicinity. Eight workers were killed instantly, while six others sustained severe injuries.
Another injured worker, Kandula Paidiraju, had succumbed to his injuries on 10 June, taking the toll to nine. Suribabu's death has now pushed the number of fatalities into double digits.
Two of the injured workers have since been discharged from hospital, while two others remain under treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.
The accident sparked widespread concern over industrial safety standards at the steel plant and prompted an immediate response from the Andhra Pradesh government.
Following a visit to the accident site on 9 June, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh for the family of each deceased worker, along with a job at the plant for one eligible family member.
For workers who suffered serious injuries and required intensive care, the deputy chief minister announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.
Pawan Kalyan also said that the families of permanent employees who died in the accident would receive retirement-related benefits amounting to Rs 1.72 crore, while the families of contract workers would be provided Rs 45.75 lakh. He assured that the steel plant management would bear the full cost of treatment for the injured.
Meanwhile, Gajuwaka MLA and Telugu Desam Party state president Palla Srinivasa Rao expressed condolences to Suribabu's family and visited the hospital after learning of his death.
Rao met the bereaved family members, assured them of government support and personally monitored the completion of official procedures, including the post-mortem examination.
He also said efforts would be made to ensure that compensation and other assistance promised by both the government and the steel plant management reach the affected families without delay.
Emphasising the need for stricter workplace safeguards, Rao urged the plant management to strengthen safety protocols and prevent such tragedies from recurring.
As investigations continue, a three-member external expert committee headed by the director-in-charge of Bokaro Steel Plant has begun examining the circumstances that led to the explosion.
In a parallel administrative action, RINL management has reportedly suspended 22 employees pending the outcome of the inquiry. Those placed under suspension belong to the steel melt shop, material management and quality assurance departments.
With the death toll continuing to climb and questions mounting over safety practices, the inquiry is expected to come under intense scrutiny from workers, unions and industry observers alike.
With IANS inputs