Visually challenged man assaulted, forced to say 'jai shri Ram' in K'taka: police

In a shocking incident, a group of youths burned the beard of a visually challenged elderly Muslim man and forced him to chant jai shri Ram slogans in Koppal district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The group apparently committed the act on the pretext of giving the elderly man a lift. According to police, 65-year-old Hussein Saab, a resident of Mehaboobnagar, is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place on 25 November near Siddikeri railway bridge in Gangavathi town, when the man was returning to Gangavathi from Hospet late at night. He was waiting for an auto when the accused drove up on a bike, and forced him to get on the vehicle on the pretext of giving him a lift.