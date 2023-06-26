Army barges into mosque in Pulwama, forces locals to chant 'Jai Shree Ram', former CMs demand probe

After unidentified Army men allegedly entered a mosque in Pulwama and forced the locals to chant 'Jai Shree Ram', the former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday demanded a probe.

“Shocked to hear about army troops from 50 RR storming into a mosque at Pulwama & forcing Muslims inside to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Such a move when @AmitShah is here & that too ahead of the yatra is simply an act of provocation. Request @RgGhai to immediately set up a probe,” Mufti tweeted.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai took command of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on June 14, assuming responsibility for the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.