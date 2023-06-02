Visva Bharati will not restrain itself from reclaiming land held illegally by Amartya Sen

Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has said that the university will not restrain itself from taking legally endorsed steps to reclaim land held "illegally" by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in its Santiniketan campus.

"The eviction notice served to Sen by VB is in the public domain and those criticising the university for serving it to the well-known economist are requested to go through it before making their comments," Chakraborty said in an open letter on Thursday.

"Encroachment of land cannot be supported and the law must be uniform for everyone. But unfortunately in West Bengal "the self-proclaimed moral custodians of Bangaliana (Bengaliness)" tend to give privilege to an individual at the cost of a great institution like Visva Bharati," the vice-chancellor commented in the letter posted in the unversity's website.