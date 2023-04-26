Visva Bharati: Police complaint against V-C for causing 'mental harassment' to Amartya Sen

A former student of Visva Bharati has filed a complaint with police against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and two other officials, accusing them of causing "mental harassment" to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over land eviction.

The complainant, Trisha Rani Bhattacharya, took exception to the "verbal abuse of such a personality by calling him a land grabber and encroacher", and demanded strict action as per legal provisions.

Bhattacharya, in a letter to the Officer-in-Charge of Santiniketan police station in Birbhum district, also made allegations against Deputy Registrar Ashok Mahato and university spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhay, apart from the VC.